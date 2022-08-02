Yankton County Fair Adds More Activities

Even this week’s extreme heat hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for this year’s Yankton County Fair, which runs Thursday-Saturday at the Yankton fairgrounds on Whiting Drive.
The upcoming activities more closely resemble the traditional fair after dealing with the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, said Katie Doty, 4-H Youth Program Assistant for Yankton County.
“Last year was more ‘normalish,’ but we were cautious,” Doty said. “We’re still taking precautions this year, and this is our ‘new normal’ for now. But it feels great to have everything back.”
This year also brings with it concerns about a possible bird flu outbreak and its impact on the poultry exhibits, Doty said. However, everything is full steam ahead in that category.
Most of the fair schedule remains unchanged, including the 4-H and open class exhibits, family movie night, ice cream social, 4-H supper and outdoor dance.
However, Yankton County Fair organizers have made several heat-related schedule changes. Tuesday’s heat index reached 110 degrees in Yankton, with high heat and humidity expected for the remainder of the week.
“We’ve been discussing the heat and what action to take, and that included changing the schedule,” Doty said. “The competition already causes stress for the 4-Hers and livestock, and now we’re looking at this heat the rest of the week. We made the changes for the health and safety of the livestock.”
The following changes have been made:
• The Beef Show on Friday night will be moved to 7 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.;
• Celebrity Round Robin is canceled;
• Round Robin Showmanship will be moved to 9 a.m. Saturday;
• Livestock ONLY will be released following Round Robin.
Yankton County formerly held Achievement Days, but event organizers moved to the fair format about five years ago, Doty said. The change allowed the event to keep the traditional 4-H and open-class events while also broadening its appeal.
“We added a number of fun activities that would attract people, but they still got the chance to see what the kids had been doing with their projects,” she said.
“The pandemic threw a wrench into things for 2020, so it was like starting over even though we were about three years into it. But we had a great fair last year, and people have really responded to the changes.”
This year’s events include the movie night Thursday with “Barnyard” showing at 8 p.m. The event is open to the public.
On Friday, the activities include the kids pedal pull at noon, the vendor fair from noon to 8 p.m., painting with Lauren Walker from 1-3 p.m., and the Yankton Community Library providing a program from 2-4:30 p.m.
“Lauren Walker offers a painting class, walking people step-by-step through the process,” Doty said. “You don’t need any background or experience, or even any real ability. There is a charge, but she provides the materials.”
The library has scheduled a craft project with paper puppets, providing a fun and educational opportunity for kids, Doty said. The library often sponsors activities geared to youngsters and encouraging them to read, she said.
The evening activities include the ice cream social, sponsored by the Yankton Thrive Agribusiness Committee, from 5-6 p.m.; the 4-H supper from 5-7:30 p.m.; and the BS Band playing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The supper menu includes roast beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and drink, while a kids menu offers hot dogs, chips and a drink.
The BS Band, from Irene, has been a past county fair favorite, Doty added.
The ice cream social is free, while the supper and band carry a charge.
Saturday’s schedule includes the pancake feed from 8-11 a.m., kids pony cart rides with Mackenzie Steinbrecher from 9-11 a.m.; and the inflatables, the vendor fair and the National Park Service’s Mobile Ranger Station, all from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Other activities include the Great Plains ZOOmobile and the Families Feeding Families program, both at 10 a.m., the South Dakota Farmers Union Safety Trailer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., face painting from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; bingo and the barnyard carnival, both from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; the bean bag tournament at 1 p.m. and painting with Walker from 1-3 p.m.
The ZOOMobile has scheduled a two-hour stop, offering visitors a chance to see small animals up close and personal, Doty said. The Families Feeding Families offers educational activities, and the safety trailer promotes farm safety. Sue Hill will offer the face painting for visitors.
The vendor fair runs indoors both Friday and Saturday, providing a spacious and comfortable setting, Doty said.
While the Yankton County Fair contains fun social activities, the spotlight continues on the 4-H and open class exhibitors. The 4-Hers are competing for ribbon placings and advancing to the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Thursday is scheduled for the entry of 4-H and open class exhibits, along with the check-in of all livestock species. In addition, rabbits and poultry will be entered at that time.
This year, Yankton County has registered 473 static, or indoor (non-livestock), entries in a wide range of divisions, Doty said.
“We have everything from home environment, visual arts and photography to foods and nutrition, crops, electricity and welding,” she said. “We have so many categories because 4-Hers have so many interests. There’s literally something for everyone. If it interests you, we have it. This isn’t just for farm kids.”
Judges will meet with 4-Hers from 3-6 p.m. Thursday for interview judging. During the process, the entrant meets one-on-one with the judge for a short time of questions.
“The interview judging is really good for the 4-Hers. They aren’t grilled; it’s a comfortable situation,” Doty said. “They learn how to speak with an adult, which is really important. The interview also allows the 4-Hers to better explain their projects and the work that went into it, which could actually help them in the judging.”
The judges are generally specialists in the particular field, such as photography or clothing, who are interested in helping the 4-Her learn from the experience, Doty said.
At the livestock and poultry/rabbit barns, 4-Hers will spend time grooming and preparing their livestock for competition. During the showmanship competition, entrants display their ability to handle and work with their livestock.
This year, Yankton County 4-Hers have entered 136 animals from all species, including beef, sheep, goat, swine, rabbits and poultry.
Friday’s schedule includes the swine show; rabbit, poultry and companion animal show; goat and sheep show; and beef show.
On Saturday, the round robin champion showmanship features 4-Hers showing their ability to work with a variety of livestock species.
“The great thing about 4-H is that it promotes hands-on experience and learning by doing. It’s also a family affair with everyone involved in it,” she said. “But it’s also important for the public to see the 4-Hers’ projects and livestock. The kids work really hard on it all year, and for many this is their main focus.”
Doty has been pleased with the county fair’s progress, and she expects similar success this week.
“The fair has really grown in recent years as we’ve added more things,” she said. “There’s something for everyone, and we invite people to come out and join us.”
For more information, check the fair’s Facebook page.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.