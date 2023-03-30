ABERDEEN — Northern State University has entered into a teach-out agreement for Presentation College students. Both Aberdeen institutions approved terms to foster student success with no disruption in education.
Presentation announced early this year that it would be closing this summer.
Presentation students may finish the remainder of their college program at NSU as approved by the agreement. The arrangement between the two institutions ensures a smooth and seamless transition for students to complete their studies.
Due to BOR policy, the executive director has the authority to ensure a transfer articulation may be entered between a South Dakota university and another institution.
“We want to welcome former Presentation College students into the Board of Regent system,” said BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “Hopefully, the students will feel at home on Northern’s campus and immerse themselves in the NSU community.”
