With Labor Day being the last big blast of summer, the area is also preparing a big blast of heat to go along with it.
Yankton’s forecast for the next few days includes a high today (Friday) — the first day of meteorological autumn — of 96 degrees, Saturday of 101 degrees, Sunday of 102 degrees and a high of 99 degrees Monday.
Kyle Weisser, a senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, described it as a late-season heatwave, which he said is not in itself unprecedented.
“What’s rare or unique about it is the fact that we’re going to be probably 95 degrees or higher four days in a row as we get into September,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “That’s usually something you see more in late June through mid-August.”
The anticipated heat is caused by an upper-level weather pattern with warmer, drier air aloft, like last week’s heat dome, which produced similar high temperatures in Yankton for the first week of school.
But as people say, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity,” Weisser noted.
“The last heatwave, we had a ton of humidity and not very much wind,” he said. “This time around, we’re going to see probably four days in a row with highs between 95 degrees and 103 degrees down in Yankton, but there will not be nearly as much humidity and, each day, we’ll probably see some gusty winds.”
Whether any of those days wind up being record breakers in terms of high temperatures remains to be seen, Weisser said.
“(But) you’re probably talking the top 5% or 10% warmest days for each one of those days,” he said. “So even if it doesn’t break a record, it will still be one of the hottest days on record for those (first few) days (of September).”
Also, overnight lows are expected to be higher than normal and won’t offer much relief for those without access to air conditioning, Weisser said.
“Saturday morning, Sunday morning and Monday morning, you’re going to see the temperature only fall to the low to mid 70s, so even at night, it’s going to feel a little hot,” he said. “But with less humidity and some wind, that’s really going to help take the edge off.”
Also, the wind is predicted to come from the south and southwest, so denser, heavier smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States and into Canada should be clear of the area for the most part this weekend, Weisser said.
For those aiming to venture outside during the day, it is important to know your body’s limits, because everyone is different, he said.
“If you start feeling a little weird, if you start getting a headache or if you notice that all of a sudden you start sweating, it’s probably time to head indoors,” Weisser said. “But I think for most people, if you stay hydrated and you seek out some shade once in a while to cool off, you should be in good shape.”
Once the heatwave has passed, the Yankton region is still likely to experience above-normal temperatures at least through mid-September, he said.
“Normal highs are starting to sneak down into the upper 70s to low 80s,” Weisser said. “But, we’re looking at highs in the mid and upper 80s for several days, even after this heatwave breaks a little bit on Tuesday.”
In anticipation of the hot weather, some area athletic teams are rearranging weekend game schedules.
On Saturday, the Mount Marty University (MMU) football game against Briar Cliff has been moved to 7 p.m. and the tailgate party will begin at 4 p.m. On Sunday, MMU women’s soccer against Black Hills State has been moved up from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m.
