Hot Holiday
With Labor Day being the last big blast of summer, the area is also preparing a big blast of heat to go along with it.

Yankton’s forecast for the next few days includes a high today (Friday) — the first day of meteorological autumn —  of 96 degrees, Saturday of 101 degrees, Sunday of 102 degrees and a high of 99 degrees Monday.

