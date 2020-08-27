Citing what its website described as a “reporting aberration,” the South Dakota Department of Health’s (DOH) daily COVID-19 update for Thursday showed big increases in several categories, but no new deaths.
The increases included 343 new infections and 4,398 new tests processed. Both figures represent all-time highs. Also, recoveries climbed over the 10,000-case mark.
Also, Thursday’s update showed 57 new cases in Clay County, an increase of 32% in the county’s overall confirmed infections to date.
The DOH website reported Thursday, “The August 27 update includes cases that were not reported on August 25 and 26 due to a reporting aberration.”
In a media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said an error in data processing occurred Sunday, impacting the numbers released on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We did identify an aberration in some of our data reporting. It was isolated only in new cases and new tests,” he said. “We identified that issue and corrected the process.”
Clayton added, “It did not impact our processes. It did not impact the receipt of laboratory test results and our investigation process, or our notification of close contacts. It was only an issue on reporting out cases.”
However, he added that the 343 new cases reflect the positive tests received in a 24-hour period from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday’s statewide update also produced a new high in active cases (2,000).
Current hospitalizations rose to 75, the highest total since June 28. Clayton noted that current hospitalizations include both in-state and out-of-state patients, while the statistic relating to the number of total hospitalizations only includes South Dakota patients.
Clay County’s 57 new cases raised its infection total to 230; it’s not known how many of those infections are attributed to the return of students to the University of South Dakota campus. Two new recoveries were reported. There are now 98 active cases.
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota reported 133 current active cases — 129 students and four employees — who had self-reported themselves as testing positive for the coronavirus. In addition, 493 individuals were currently in quarantine or isolation (including home quarantine).
Also locally, Yankton County saw eight more infections to bring its case total to 193. There was one new recovery (146). Active cases rose to 44.
Bon Homme County also saw eight new positive tests, giving it 47 known cases. Four recoveries were reported (28). There are 18 active cases.
Union County tallied seven new infections, raising its case total to 244. There are 28 active cases.
Turner County registered four new cases, giving it 74 infections to date. There was one new recovery (60). The county has 14 active cases.
New individual cases were reported in Charles Mix County (117), Douglas (23) and Hutchinson (36) counties.
Meanwhile, Clayton said an analysis of the state’s cases during the COVID-19 pandemic showed that 36.1% of infections have occurred among individuals age 30 years and under, but they make up just 10.7% of all hospitalizations. On the other hand, those individuals age 60 and older account for 15.7% of cases but make up 47% of all hospitalizations.
South Dakota statistics for Thursday include:
• Total Cases — 12,194 (+343);
• Active Cases — 2,000 (+487);
• Recoveries — 10,032 (+136);
• Deaths — 162 (0 increase);
• Hospitalizations — 983 ever hospitalized (+2); 75 currently hospitalized (+17);
• Testing — 183,918 (+4,398); 141,283 individuals tested (+3,608).
Despite the surge in new infections, South Dakota’s hospital bed capacity remains stable at 46% availability (no change from a week ago), while intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity is at 26%, down 4% from a week ago, and ventilator availability is 79%, a drop of 5% from a week ago.
In Nebraska, 379 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Wednesday, while three new deaths were reported to raise the state total to 386.
Knox County reported one new infection, its 58th.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Cases — 32,727 (+279);
• Recoveries — 24,689 (+165);
• Hospitalizations — 1,954 ever hospitalized (+8); 155 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Total Tests — 349,055 (+3,812).
———
Press & Dakotan reporter Randy Dockendorf contributed to this story.
