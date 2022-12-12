Inspection Highlights Issues With 23rd Street Bridge

Engineers are telling the city to keep an eye on one of its bridges that isn’t slated for replacement in the near term.
During Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board heard a presentation from Cullen Kohles of Banner Associates, Inc., on recent bridge inspections in the city.
“This is a new requirement that they’re putting on us — to meet with the city commissions and the county commissions to go over the bridge inspections,” he said. “In past years, we’ve just met directly with the city engineers, so this is an opportunity for you guys to ask questions if you have any.”
He noted that all 12 bridges in the city currently on the inspection list were inspected, but that the 23rd Street bridge crossing Marne Creek is starting to raise some eyebrows.
“This structure has had the most change since the last inspection cycle,” he said. “We did see quite a bit of deterioration since the last cycle. (It was) not enough to warrant a load restriction on this bridge at this time, but we are recommending it go to an annual cycle.”
Previously, the bridge has been inspected every four years.
“We want to make sure we’re monitoring the cracking and deterioration … to make sure it’s not getting to the point it would require a load posting,” Kohles said.
Public Works Director Adam Haberman said there are plans to look at replacing the bridge on the horizon.
“We have money budgeted in 2024 to go after a PE (preliminary engineering) BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) grant,” he said.
Currently, the Cedar Street bridge over Marne Creek is the only one in the city with a weigh limit. Preliminary engineering is underway for the bridge’s replacement.
Also during Monday’s meeting, City Manager Amy Leon announced that Yankton saw 3.68% sales tax revenue growth in November versus the same month in 2021. The city is up 8.49% on the year for revenues.
“That’s where we want to be, and we want to be even stronger when we close out the year,” she said.
She noted that the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) saw a rebound in November — up 21.22% over the same month last year — possibly due to clerical reasons.
“I think, probably, that 21% explains some of the dip we had last month,” she said. “Maybe some of the reporting didn’t get done.”
The BBB also remains strong, up 6.06% on the year.
Sales tax numbers also remain strong among the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion. Brookings continues to lead in growth percentage, up 17.48% on the year. Vermillion is up 2.52% on the year.
Commissioner Amy Miner was absent during Monday’s meeting.
Due to Christmas, the final meeting of December is set for Thursday, Dec. 22, at noon at RTEC.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Received an update on the Heartland Humane Society renovation;
• Approved a budget supplement;
• Approved a CMAR (construction manager at risk) contract with HDR for work on the wastewater treatment plant;
• Approved a change order for the wastewater plant’s EDA project;
• Approved mobile home park license renewals;
• Approved three plats, a conditional-use permit and an annexation request;
• Approved the purchase of ballistic shields for the Yankton Police Department;
• Approved a collective bargaining agreement between the city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO Local 3968.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.