One Dead In Charles Mix County Crash

MARTY — One person died Saturday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred three miles north of Marty.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on 388th Avenue when the vehicle hit a 26-year-old female who was lying in the roadway at 10:52 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old female driver was not injured. Her seatbelt use is under investigation.
