OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District announced that USACE and FEMA will be offering a series of nine virtual workshops on levee safety throughout January and February with the first workshop beginning Jan. 18 from noon-4 p.m. CST.
This effort is part of the National Levee Safety Program and seeks to engage the public, stakeholders and participants on ways to improve levee management across the nation. Registration is required and participation is limited to 100 people per workshop. The last virtual event will be hosted on Feb. 24.
Some topics of discussion will include: What best practices, guidance or procedures would be most helpful to you in managing flood risk and ensuring your levee is reliable? What should the Nation’s vision be for improving levee safety? Who should play what role?
For additional information and to register go to: https://www.leveesafety.org/.
