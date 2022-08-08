100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 9, 1922
• The grading of the Nebraska approach to the Meridian highway bridge across the Missouri river at Yankton should be ready for surfacing from the main Nebraska bank to the slough, more than half way this way to Pier 8 of the bridge, by August 15, Mr. Grinnell of Higgins & Grinnell, contractors, said today.
• Arrangements for a properly marked Elks rest in the Yankton cemetery were practically completed last evening at a regular meeting of Yankton Lodge No. 994, B.P.O.E. The plan is to have a plot of ground including perhaps 30 lots, for the final resting place of Elks who die without families or whose wish it is to be buried there.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 9, 1947
• Good progress is being made on the grading for the new route of U.S. Highway 81 directly south from the Yankton bridge by the Roberts Construction Co., of Lincoln, Neb., which has the contract. Starting at Nebraska State Highway 12 just east of Constance, early in July, the large crew had worked north about five miles by the end of this week, with six or seven miles to go to the bridge approach.
• The danger of burning weeds and refuse was emphasized by Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer today in an appeal to Yankton residents to take particular care in handling such fires. Bauer pointed out that the fire department has been called out six or seven times in the past three weeks to bring brush fires under control.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 9, 1972
• Bon Homme County 4-H Achievement Days get into the swing of things here today with judging of all exhibits except livestock. Doors open for viewing various exhibits from 5-11 p.m. with a barbecue at 6 p.m. Evening activities include the dog show at 7 p.m. and sheep show at 8 p.m. Horse exhibits will be released after the sheep judging tonight.
• Glenn Mannes, Yankton, of Duffy and Associates, Architects, Sioux City, and Wendell C. Fritzel of Fritzel, Kroeger, Griffin and Berg, Architects, Sioux Falls both appeared before the Yankton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday to offer their services. The offers were made especially in two possible projects in Yankton County, a proposed new National Guard Armory building and a proposed joint Yankton County and City Public Safety Center.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 9, 1997
• Persons interested in serving as substitute teachers should contact the Superintendent of Schools’ office so that their names can be placed on the substitute availability list. Substitute teacher in-service training will be held in the Grove Administration Building and individuals may attend at either 10 a.m. or 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18.
• The Yankton Reds advanced to the championship of the Cedar County Midget League Tournament with a 2-0 win over Fordyce Thursday. Brett Sternhagen, Jeff Kappel, Chad Mueller and Matt Matzke led the Reds offense. Matzke picked up the win, Ryan Barta got the save. The Reds, 27-8, play the winner of the Fordyce-Crofton game Sunday for the championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.