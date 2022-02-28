VERMILLION — Want to learn how to use online video calling programs? Join the staff at the Vermillion Public Library for their March Lunch & Learn at noon on Friday, March 4, as they show participants how to access Zoom and Google that are video calling programs and show how to use them.
This event will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room. Register online at bit.ly/vplvideocalling.
Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
