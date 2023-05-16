What started as looking at Lewis and Clark Lake area development is moving forward with the Yankton County Commission’s review of the entire county’s zoning needs.
By a 4-1 vote, the commissioners approved a motion Tuesday night appointing Mike Welch as a one-person task force collecting information. However, the Planning Commission will retain the decision-making authority on zoning requests and issues.
Welch spoke with the commissioners about his interest in pursuing more data and citizen feedback to provide an updated picture for future planning.
Commissioners Don Kettering, Wanda Howey-Fox, Ryan Heine and Dan Klimisch supported the motion, while John Marquardt cast the lone dissenting vote.
The subject received discussion last month when questions arose about development in the lake area, including a voltage line and a possible wind farm.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Kettering said he had come across a wide range of zoning issues the county could face in the very near future.
“We should not be reacting to things already happening,” he said. “We should be preparing in front of those activities — solar power, wind power, a number of carbon pipelines — that we could … give people planning to use the facilities a sound basis of understanding what it takes to get involved with them.”
As commission chairman, Kettering met during the past month with Welch and County Zoning Administrator Gary Vetter to gain an overview of issues that could face the county. Kettering said he found the study informative but also showing the need to prepare for a multitude of new zoning issues.
At the conclusion, Wanda Howey-Fox made a motion allowing Welch to proceed with collecting information. “I make a motion for Mike Welch to serve as a task force of one to move forward to look at these many, many things that the chairman has set as highlights, so (Welch) can taken them to the Planning Commission for consideration,” she said.
Klimisch offered consideration that the final result be packaged as an executive summary.
However, Kettering questioned whether an executive summary would prepare the county for major issues such as pipeline projects. In addition, he noted concerns about solar panels.
Vetter said he has heard from many Yankton County residents concerned about plans for solar farms in at least one area county with the possibility of a start-up here.
As part of his studies, Vetter looks at other counties’ ordinances dealing with solar panels for homes ranging up to large-scale commercial operations. The general cutoff for zoning seems to come at 100 kilowatts, Vetter said. The larger operations can face more requirements than the panels for homes and other personal use.
Clay County has drawn up a 4- to 5-page document dealing with the issue, Vetter said. He offered to bring up the subject with the Yankton County Planning Commission at its next monthly meeting.
In his discussions with Vetter and Welch, Kettering said there arose talk of a need for a mission statement and the creation of a task force. “It could include a master plan for land use throughout the entire county, especially in the lake area,” the chairman said.
The wide-ranging discussion brought forth many possible areas, with Welch offering his services at no charge as a retired military officer who has worked with similar scenarios in the past.
Vetter asked the commissioners which direction they want to take the effort and how in-depth they want any final results.
In terms of taking action on any findings, Yankton County has got “a very good planning commission,” Klimisch said.
Heine wanted a focused effort. “When you form a task force, you need to have a very specific goal,” he said.
Vetter agreed. “That was my concern. I don’t want this to be so wide that we don’t really accomplish anything,” he said.
Yankton County can expect zoning issues already facing neighboring counties and needs to prepare, Klimisch added.
Kettering said he has received a wide range of concerns among residents, including wind and solar farms, carbon pipelines, eminent domain, farmland ownership rights, subdivision regulation and authority, fertilization, livestock facilities and other issues.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners, along with Vetter and Welch, spoke about the need for some focus and also incorporating flexibility. Discussion also focused on the county’s 20-year-old comprehensive plan.
Those plans are generally reviewed every five to 10 years, Welch said. “You’re overdue,” he noted.
Klimisch described the comprehensive plan as “the bedrock that all of our zoning ordinances are based on” and should receive extensive input.
Deputy State’s Attorney Deb Lillie advised the county officials that, under statute, the comprehensive plan remains the purview of the Planning Commission.
The County Commission needs to define Welch’s role as a volunteer and avoid overstepping the Planning Commission’s legal authority, Lillie added.
Heine didn’t see a conflict if Welch conducted research and then came before the Planning Commission.
In making her motion, Howey-Fox pointed out that Yankton County was fortunate to have a qualified citizen such as Welch willing to take on the responsibilities that the commissioners themselves couldn’t handle.
“He’s willing to do the work,” she added.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the hiring of Robert Keys as ambulance administrator;
• Heard a report on the status of Yankton County 4-H, with the South Dakota Extension Service removing the state-supported 4-H specialist, currently shared by three southeast counties, from Yankton County so she can focus Union and Clay counties. The commissioners asked what support the state would offer to the current county-funded staff in the Yankton County office.
• Heard from Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek, who said the county had received approval for a striping agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation;
• Received the annual report from the District III Planning and Development office in Yankton, with Executive Director Greg Henderson announcing he will retire later this year;
• Received a report on the Boys and Girls Club’s work with Yankton County in providing services for young people in need.
