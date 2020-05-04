100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 5, 1920
• Attention is given to the Yankton bridge and to the Meridian Highway from Winnipeg to Mexico in the Texas Oil News of April, in a page devoted to that highway, the Liquid Gold Route, showing that when all is done it will be a great central highway that comes through Yankton.
• In memory of Dr. Joseph Ward, the founder of Yankton College, May 5, is, every year, set aside as “Founder’s Day” and a fitting ceremony is conducted by the faculty and students of the school. Last year eight trees were planted and dedicated to the eight boys of the college who lost their lives in the service of their country.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 5, 1945
• May 10 is an important date for many South Dakota gardeners, as the first plantings of sweet corn can be made in many parts of the state.
• “Music, The Fountain of Youth”, was the musical fantasy presented at Mount Marty last evening, by children of the model school and junior music students of the Mount Marty music department.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 5, 1970
• James I. Deam, president of the American State Bank, was honored last night as Yankton Jaycees’ “Boss of the Year” at the annual Boss’s Night banquet held at the Black Steer.
• A mixed chorus of approximately 90 voices will be performing at the Yankton High School Spring Concert Thursday night. The group, directed by Forrest Conrad, also includes a large girls’ chorus which will perform separately.
25 Years Ago
Friday, May 5, 1995
• Popeye, Little Orphan Annie and other comic American heroes of the past century will be saluted with a new set of stamps. The 100th anniversary of the first comic strip, a feature in the New York World starring the Yellow Kid, provided the occasion for displaying the new 32-cent stamps.
• Construction activity was slow for the second consecutive month in Yankton according to building permits issued by the City of Yankton during the month of April. Only $146,500 worth of permits was issued.
