Ready For Kickoff

One campus sweatshirt proclaims, “Mount Marty Football, Undefeated Since 1936.”
The slogan refers, tongue in cheek, to the fact that the Catholic university in Yankton hasn’t fielded a football program in its 85-year history.
But that changes Saturday, as MMU ushers in a new era with its new football program. The Lancers celebrate the historic event at home with a 10 a.m. tailgate in Memorial Park followed by the 1 p.m. contest against Dakota Wesleyan University of Mitchell at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Mount Marty head football coach John Michaletti can’t envision a better way to start the new program. While the Lancers are making their debut, DWU lost a hard-fought season opener last week against rival Dakota State University of Madison and will be looking to rack up its first win.
“It is the perfect first game for us,” Michaletti said. “Being able to have a home game and have it against our rival is the perfect script for a first game. (We’re) excited to get things rolling here shortly.”
Michaletti’s squad plans to show it can hold its own in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), an NAIA powerhouse that has claimed numerous national titles — including two football crowns and a runner-up spot in the last three years.
The Mount Marty recruits embraced the challenge, Michaletti said.
“The players are thrilled with being able to set the foundation here at Mount Marty,” he said. “They’re eager to get going and play someone else. The GPAC is a top-tier conference, nationally recognized and respected, very competitive from the top down.”
Saturday also signals the return of college football to Yankton. Crane-Youngworth hasn’t hosted a collegiate game, except for one year, since Yankton College’s last season before closing in 1984. The lone exception came when the University of South Dakota used Crane-Youngworth for its 2001 season during DakotaDome roof replacement in Vermillion.
MMU President Marc Long barely arrived in Yankton for his current job in July 2015 before quickly learning how much football meant to the community. “I said at the time, more than six years ago, that it was the furthest thing from my mind,” he said.
However, the football question was very much on the minds of many area residents and university supporters. And working with consultants for more than a year, MMU leadership learned a football program would attract not only players but also other students.
The feeling burns strongly in Yankton, a community rich with football tradition whose Bucks high school program has built a dynasty with numerous state titles.
Michaletti brings strong football credentials as a former player at St. Ambrose University and as Assistant Coach of the Year twice in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC), Long said.
The new MMU program has caught attention not only regionally but also nationally, according to GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra.
Rather than start its program with a junior varsity (JV) schedule, MMU has gone straight into a varsity program, Westra said.
“I don’t know if a JV schedule would have been possible during COVID. People were laser focused on their varsity season,” he said. “Mount Marty decided to start its varsity program in fall 2021 rather than wait until fall 2022. I think it’s the right time for them, and it’s going to work out really well.”
With the addition of Mount Marty, the GPAC has 11 football members, Westra said. The league now holds an ideal 10-game conference schedule where teams don’t need to seek outside opponents unless they want, he said.
The GPAC sets the football schedule, and Saturday’s game provides an ideal way to use an existing rivalry to initiate a new program, Westra said. In addition, DWU was in need of a road game to balance out its schedule, he said.
“I do plan to be there Saturday for the pre-game and a little bit of the game. I look forward to it,” he said. “A lot of great things have happened with the GPAC, and this just adds another major boost to our conference.”
GAME DAY EXPERIENCE
MMU administrators Shannon Viereck and Johanna (Scheich) Jablonoski believe tailgating and other activities will provide a great bonding experience.
“We want to bring a lot of energy to Game Day,” Viereck said. “We have people on social media talking about Game Week. The season is finally here, and they’re really pumped up.”
The first tailgate is sponsored by First Dakota National Bank, and MMU is offering a GOLD (Graduates of the Last Decade) alumni event.
Holding the tailgate at Memorial Park brings plenty of space and picnic tables for grilling and mingling, the two women said. In addition, the park contains recreational space and equipment, a playground area, restrooms and other amenities. Two food trucks, Grind N’ Griddle and Craig’s Shave Ice, will offer food for those who aren’t grilling.
Jablonoski has heard of alumni coming from St. Louis and Kansas City for Saturday’s historic game. The players and their families also hail from across the nation, including Hawaii and Louisiana.
The tailgate runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. After that time, the Lancer mascot will lead the “Charge” as fans walk down Pine Street to the stadium for kick-off. The walk is similar to a tradition at major colleges and universities prior to football games.
The band Reinvented Wheels will provide tailgate music from 10 a.m. to noon. The band includes Brian Begley and Monte Gulick on guitar/vocals, Paige Parsons on keyboard/percussion/vocals, Curt Jeffries on bass and Daniel Flahie on drums.
“We’re thrilled and honored to be a part of MMU history and can’t wait to play and watch some awesome football afterwards!” said Flahie, a Mount Marty faculty member.
The Mount Marty football players and coaches have made Yankton appearances at Hy-Vee, Riverboat Days, a “Meet The Lancer” event and other places. In addition, passersby have noticed football practices at Westside Park and the players crossing the street on their return to campus.
“My kids are super excited. My 7-year-old has played catch with a player, so there’s a certain connection with the team already,” Viereck said.
Michaletti said he has seen the warm greeting given his players.
“(They’re receiving) constant positive feedback and excitement,” he said. “The ‘Meet the Lancers’ was a great event to welcome the players and their families to Yankton and also having the community get to know the faces of the people playing.”
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
The new football program represents the latest progress for Mount Marty over the past decade, Westra said. In turn, the GPAC becomes stronger and its close-knit members celebrate each other’s achievements, he said.
Long pointed to MMU’s milestones in recent years, including a new science and nursing center, a new residence hall, growing enrollment and the new fieldhouse which hosted the NAIA national track and field championships.
And now, the new football program has added to the momentum, Long said.
“When I worked the booth at Riverboat Days, every other question I (received) was about football,” he said. “Our football players were there (at Riverboat Days), just being college students and taking in all the sights, and a lot of people were coming up and asking them about the season and how they are going to do.”
The MMU-DWU football game will provide another healthy rivalry between two outstanding universities and between Yankton and Mitchell, Long said. The game also represents the schools’ ability to navigate through COVID challenges, he added.
“It’ll be thrilling for the players, who have waited two years for a game, and gratifying for them,” he said. “I’m excited for them to take the field and see what they can do.”
Saturday’s game represents a celebration of South Dakota, the GPAC and the NAIA, Westra said.
“Hopefully, however things turns out, people will enjoy the tailgate, the game and just being together outdoors,” he said. “I think it’ll be a phenomenal Saturday afternoon atmosphere.”
