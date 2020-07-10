WYNOT, Neb. — A Wynot farmer apparently has died of natural causes while performing farm work, according to family members.
Gerald Pinkelman, 72, died Thursday at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, according to his obituary.
The family believes he may have suffered a heart attack and fell off his tractor, according to the Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington, Nebraska, which is handling arrangements.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating.
Burial will be in the Sts. Philip and James Cemetery in St James, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the church.
The family requests face masks be worn at the visitation and funeral.
