By Rob Nielsen
A Yankton clinic is going beyond standard health care to help its patients.
This year, Horizon Health Care — Yankton began offering access to a food pantry for the use of its patients.
Susan Smith, marketing & communications manager for Horizon Health Care, told the Press & Dakotan it isn’t quite like typical food banks.
“It’s a food pantry that is for our Horizon patients, so it’s not a community food pantry,” she said.
She added that this is one of a handful of additional services the location offers patients.
“One of the things Horizon does in Yankton with our community health worker program, we’re working on the social determinants of health, so when a patient comes to Yankton that we think may be in need of some additional resources, we now have the food pantry that can help them work on food insecurity,” she said. “We provide other resources in that area as well. We help them find clothing resources, housing resources and we even help them find affordable internet. Also, our community health workers work to get them on Medicare or enrolled in the insurance marketplace if they need that and they’re not currently in either one of those programs.”
Smith said this is the debut year for the food pantry at the clinic.
“This is something new to our Horizon medical clinic,” she said. “They just got that started this fall. They had some vouchers before that patients could use. … Throughout December, they’re working to stock the food pantry with more than it might have right now.”
Michelle Kral, who works with the Yankton clinic, told the Press & Dakotan they are looking for several items as part of the clinic’s December Days of Giving, including:
• non-perishable food items;
• personal hygiene items;
• adult and infant diapers.
“We think it’s great we have the community support to be able to offer these items to our patients,” Kral said.
Smith said the food pantry concept fits into the overall goals of the clinic.
“It’s a great program,” she said. “It’s a continuation of Horizon’s mission to keep our communities well and to provide access and support for our patients in any way that we can. It’s a great thing for the community of Yankton to contribute to during the holiday season. People are in the giving spirit so we’re very grateful to be in a community that supports the medical clinic as well as it does.”
Donations are being accepted at the clinic through Dec. 24 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. during normal operating days.
For more on Horizon Health Care, visit https://www.horizonhealthcare.org/about-us/.
