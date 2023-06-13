Jackie Greger is being honored as the June 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
Greger is a graduate of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where she earned a bachelor of Social Work degree. She has been employed by HSC and the State of South Dakota for two years, serving as a human services social worker.
The Employee of the Month nominations submitted on Greger’s behalf praised her outstanding professionalism. She is known to be an effective team player, consistently demonstrates a willingness to go above and beyond her expected duties, and openly communicates with the treatment team. Colleagues commended Greger’s ability to relate well with patients, especially when they are facing challenges, with their families, and with representatives from other agencies.
Greger serves the adolescent treatment unit of HSC’s Adolescent Program. As a human services social worker, she works with families and patients to create aftercare plans to best fit their needs following discharge, maintains contact with patients’ familial supports, and communicates with the treatment team regarding patient/family concerns and questions.
Greger’s strengths include being compassionate, dependable, motivated, and a good listener who maintains a positive attitude. She is a dedicated employee who said the favorite part of her job is getting to see patients’ growth and working collaboratively with external facilities and resources.
Originally from Wagner, Greger is the daughter of Kerry and Brian Cuka of Wagner.
Greger now lives in Akron, Iowa, with her fiancé Tim Rarrat and her 3½-year-old daughter Emberlynn. When not at work, Greger’s interests include playing softball and being with her family.
Congratulations to Jackie Greger for being named HSC’s June Employee of the Month.
