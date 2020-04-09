With nowhere to go, active seniors at Yankton’s Walnut Village are now on the move.
The idea to start a walking club has been floating around Walnut Village for three or four years, Josh Blom, administrator for the senior independent and assisted living facility told the Press & Dakotan.
However, some residents have recently been seen in town and on social media taking walks around the facility and on the nearby trail.
“We had tried to start a walking club, but all of our residents were so busy with their own activities that nobody showed up for it,” Blom said. “We didn’t do it (then), but it was kind of an idea that I thought of as we were all confined to our building now (due to the pandemic), and trying to think of what we could do differently as a group to still have something to look forward to every day.”
For weeks since the arrival of the novel coronavirus in South Dakota, local nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including Walnut Village, have restricted access to their residents in efforts to protect them from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of the current global pandemic. That and additional social distancing policies have left active seniors with little to do.
“We’ve had wonderful families at Walnut Village, and they’ve come and taken moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas out for all kinds of activities,” Blom said. “We’ve had a lot of residents that volunteer at the schools or other places in the community every day. We’ve got some very busy people in general that live at Walnut Village. So it’s hard to get them to slow down sometimes and join us for a walk.”
Also, this is the first time in its history that Walnut Village has ever gone into a lockdown. After about a week of isolation, many residents were ready for some fresh air, he said.
“This was the right opportunity to get everybody together and go out for a little stroll, and the residents have loved it,” Blom said. “They’ve really enjoyed getting out, getting the fresh air and exercising, and it’s been good for their mental well-being as much as it has for their physical well-being.”
The first walk was on a beautiful day and turnout was OK, he said.
“We had 20-some people join us for the first walk, which was incredible,” Blom said. “The first day, participants mainly practiced walking, and then we started practicing our social distance as a group as times have changed.”
Lately, rather than a 20-resident parade, walking groups are smaller, he said.
“This week, we started to take two residents for every staff member at a time,” Blom said. “We’ve got some residents that just want to get outside and have some fresh air, some that will do a lap around the building and others that take the Marne Creek path. That’s right by us and beautiful to walk down.”
It’s been wonderful and nobody’s walking far enough to hit the flood damaged parts of the trail, he said.
“Everybody is in good spirits in Walnut Village. We’re all missing our families’ daily visits, but everybody’s made new friends and found new connections,” Blom said. “We are just lucky that we’re right in the middle of town and we can do these wonderful things.
