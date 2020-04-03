The “Neighbors” page that normally runs in the Saturday Press & Dakotan has been temporarily suspended due to economic constraints created by the current pandemic.
However, we will be posting new material on the “Neighbors” link on the Press & Dakotan’s website — www.yankton.net — each Saturday.
This week’s items include:
• Jake Geis: “Let’s Not Take Farm Safety For Granted”
• “Palmer Amaranth is an Aggressive Threat to South Dakota Fields”
• “10-Year Study Shows Corn, Soybean Yields Not Affected by Cover Crops”
• “USDA Implements Immediate Measures to Help Rural Residents, Businesses and Communities Affected by COVID-19”
• “Row Crop Management Webinar Series to Be Provided By Iowa State, Minnesota Extension Specialists”
Thank you for your understanding and patience during this situation.
