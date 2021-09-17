PIERRE — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has announced training opportunities for the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). The NASP program allows schools to incorporate archery in their school curriculum safely and at no cost to the local school district. All educators are eligible to attend.
The day-long training will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 5 p.m. Upon successful completion of the training, schools new to the program will be eligible to receive free archery equipment provided by GFP, and participating teachers will receive nationally recognized NASP certification.
Educators interested in the training must pre-register at naspschools.org. Click on the “resources” tab on the home page, select “BAI class schedules” from the drop-down menu, and go to “South Dakota” for class dates and locations. There is no charge for the training, but space is limited.
For more information, call 605-220-2130.
