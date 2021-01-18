Early Learner South Dakota is proud to bring the Early Learner Public Policy Forum, an online forum to sharpen advocacy skills and help support young children and the early childhood education profession.
This forum will be educational and enlightening for all individuals inside and outside of the Early Learning field in South Dakota, whether the attendee has tons of advocacy experience or none at all. The sessions that will be available are geared towards elected officials and advocates alike.
The event kicks off on Jan. 25, 2021, as part of the Early Learner Day at the Capitol. Then, it commences on Feb. 1, 2021, Children’s Day at the Capitol. Sessions during the week include:
• An Early Learning Community panel comprised of community leaders who understand the importance of Early Learning who will share what their communities are doing to promote and elevate Early Learning in South Dakota.
• Training from Children’s Home Society focusing on the importance of understanding the impact trauma has on the brain and how adverse childhood experiences (ACE’s) will impact the well-being of children for a lifetime.
• A representative from the Federal Reserve who will discuss a forthcoming report from the Minneapolis Federal Reserve on South Dakota’s early childhood development ecosystem.
• An Advocacy 101 session which will provide an understanding of why, when, and how a passion can turn into action and play an important role in shaping the future of early childhood education.
• South Dakota Legislators will sharing their perspective on Early Learning in South Dakota.
Registration is free and can be done on Eventbrite at ps://www.eventbrite.com/e/early-learner-public-policy-forum-tickets-132155086421.
Registering for the event will give the attendee access to all of the sessions. Most sessions will have training credit available. This event is organized by Early Learner South Dakota and United Way of the Black Hills in partnership with the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM).
Any questions can be directed to Kayla Klein with Black Hills Reads. kayla@unitedwayblackhills.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.