The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during August 2021:
Gerald Uehling, 77, and Tamara Ricardez, 46, both of Norfolk, Neb., married August 4, 2021.
Travis Loecker, 50, and Jackie Freeman, 40, both of Bloomfield, Neb., married August 6, 2021.
Taylor Welch, 21, and Christina Stoker, 20, both of Vermillion, married August 7, 2021.
Lucas Gaukel, 22, and Minnie Rouse, 36, both of Yankton, married August 10, 2021.
Edly Amaro Prieto, 40, and Sorjalin Garcia Reyes, 37, both of Yankton, married August 13, 2021.
Anthony Goeden, 55, of Wausa, Neb., and Allison Schmidt, 45, of Yankton, married August 13, 2021.
Colton Bender, 30, and Kendra Hunhoff, 23, both of Yankton, married August 14, 2021.
Matthew Funk, 25, and Stephanie Hauger, 24, both of Brewster, Minn., married August 14, 2021.
Logan Gores, 24, and Lexi Olson, 22, both of Yankton, married August 14, 2021.
Lloyd James, 44, and Heidi Walter, 48, both of Yankton, married August 14, 2021.
Ryan Rodriguez, 29, and Whitney Wostrel, 26, both of Omaha, Neb., married August 14, 2021.
Cody Wipf, 26, of Frankfort, and Megan Hofer, 24, of Scotland, married August 15, 2021.
Anthony Cook, 23, and Yulissa Beltran Salgado, 24, both of Yankton, married August 20, 2021.
Wade Bowles, 47, of Yankton, and Tunjaleta Joseph, 56, of Salem, Va., married August 21, 2021.
Jared Adsero, 46, and Elizabeth Hoesing, 31, both of Yankton, married August 26, 2021.
John Kohles, 28, and Jamie Kramer, 31, both of Yankton, married August 28, 2021.
Jaime Villafana Uribe, 57, and Rosalinda Pena, 58, both of Yankton, married August 28, 2021.
