100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 7, 1922
• Seventy-two veterans of the Civil War marched in review in Yankton last night. The veterans were placed at about the center of a column of nearly 500 marchers. It was an inspiring sight, a spectacle which called not for cheers from the crowds who lined the curbs but a silent and thoughtful reverence.
• A bugle that had sent out its clear tones calling soldiers to military duty when Custer was in Yankton in the blizzard of 1873, with the same bugler of those days, played “To the Colors” on the grounds of Yankton High School Tuesday afternoon as the W.R.C. presented a flag to the schools of the city. B.F. Whitehouse of Frederick was the bugler.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 7, 1947
• Approximately 15 light planes will take to the air of the Yankton municipal airport tomorrow morning, for a breakfast flight to Huron, similar to one enjoyed about three weeks ago when local flight enthusiasts flew to Norfolk, Nebr. for Sunday morning breakfast.
• The 33rd annual Fish Day will be celebrated in Lake Andes June 13. Free entertainment will be provided in the form of free acts which include Jimmy Valdare, “The World Traveler”, Great Leo and the Albright Circus Revue. Lake Andes has been unique in their annual Fish Day which started when the local fishermen caught fish from the lake and a free dinner was served to all visitors.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 7, 1972
• The impressive pitching of Hartington’s Ron Nelson sent the hometown Braves breezing past the Yankton Jackrabbits in a Lewis & Clark League battle last night, 13-1 in seven innings. The Wayne State star sent six of the first nine batters back to the bench via the strikeout route, and did not allow a Yankton player on first base until the fourth inning.
• Yankton attorney Bob Hirsch was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate. But since he did not receive the required 35%, the South Dakota Republican convention will decide between Hirsch and Attorney General Mydland.
25 Years Ago
Saturday June 7, 1997
• Monsignor Carlton P. Hermann and the late Leonard Rokusek will be honored at the 1997 Czech Days celebrations. Hermann, pastor of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, has been chosen as parade marshal for the 49th annual Czech Days celebration in Tabor.
• Reid Bros. Three-Ring Circus rolls into the Yankton Mall lot Sunday, June 8 for three big performances under the gigantic big top. The year’s all new edition of the circus features the fabulous Royal Lippizzan Stallions. These magnificent horses were featured in the Walt Disney movie “Miracle of the White Stallions.”
