School Aid
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen introduced a series of education funding bills this year. A Lincoln think tank, the Open Sky Policy Institute, has questioned whether the state can afford it, along with Pillen’s tax cut proposals 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — State lawmakers gave first-round approval to Gov. Jim Pillen’s school-aid proposal Tuesday after rejecting attempts to amend a key part of “the package.”

Legislative Bill 583 advanced on a 39-3 vote but only after overcoming an eight-hour filibuster and rejecting amendments to adjust state aid distributions and require universal free lunch in Nebraska schools.

