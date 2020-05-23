Saturday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota contained the following information:
- 4,468 total cases, an increase of 112 from Friday;
- There were 1,184 new tests (33,528 total);
- No new deaths (50 total);
- Total hospitalizations: 358, including seven new hospitalizations reported Saturday. There are 90 currently hospitalized;.
- Recovered cases are at 3,336. There are 1,082 active cases;
- In Yankton County, one new positive case was reported, its 46th overall. The number of recoveries rose by one to 32.
- Union County reported two new positive tests, giving it 75 known cases overall.
- Charles Mix County reported one new case, its 12th.
In Nebraska, Cedar County reported its seventh positive test overall.
In its update issued late Friday night, Nebraska reported four new deaths, giving it 147 overall.
The state recorded 237 new cases Friday for a total of 11,662. Approximately 1,800 new tests were processed Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.