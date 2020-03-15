Thirty-four Yankton High School juniors participated in a Region One contest for National History Day held at the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls.
This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History,” and YHS students competed in three categories: Historical exhibits, historical papers, and historical websites.
Moving onto the state contest at South Dakota State University at Brookings, South Dakota on Wednesday, April 8, include the following students:
Senior Group Historical Exhibits
• “Rosie the Riveter: We Can Do It” by Emma Christensen, Halle Stephenson, and Kylie Cwach
• “The Fourth Branch & Watergate” by Carter Demaray and Lauren Gillis
• “Cuban Crisis Leads to Nuclear Control” by Aiden Feser, Austin Frick, and Kaden Luellman
———
Senior Individual Historical Exhibits
• “Harriet Jacobs” by Ellycka Osterholm
———
Senior Individual Website
• “The Pentagon Papers: Breaking Barriers in Whistleblowing, Journalism and the Supreme Court” by Kiah Holmstrom
———
Senior Research Paper
• “The Horrors of Kristallnacht” by Ashley Langdon
• “The WPA” by Audrey Paulson
