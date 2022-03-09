100 Years Ago
Friday, March 10, 1922
• Pure-bred hogs raised in Yankton County are going to California to be used there in building up herds of the same fine quality, it was revealed at yesterday’s sale of Duroc-Jerseys from the herd of M.J. Crawford, of Utica, held in the Yankton livestock sales pavilion. Several of Crawford’s prize animals, bred sows, were purchased yesterday by a California man, R.M. Miller, who will ship his purchases to the famous Imperial Valley of the southern part of his state.
• All material and equipment at the Meridian Highway bridge site is high and dry on this shore now, and the period of watchful waiting is on. The stuff on the lower flat has been moved back from the river bank or taken to the higher ground, and the rest can be moved up in a hurry in case of unusually high water. The river can do no more damage than to carry out the piling of the tramway which still stands in the stream.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 10, 1947
• John D. Jensen, 47, operator of Jensen’s Bicycle shop, died Sunday morning after a lingering illness at his home in East Yankton. He had been a resident of Yankton for the past 29 years and was employed for a number of years with Gurney’s radio station here.
• Purchase of the necessary land for the Hartington Municipal Airport, completed last week, has cleared the way for the start of construction of a class 1 landing field for the city. The city bought a 25 acre tract for $2,250 and 160 acres for $18,000.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 10, 1972
• Glenn Olson arrived home from Sydney, Neb., to report for training with the Sioux Falls Canaries baseball club at Kansas City.
• Plans are for an automobile caravan to the Black Hills in June with Yankton as one of the overnight stops en route across southern South Dakota, were announced by the officers of the Chicago-Black Hills Highway Association. Charles H Gurney is president of the association and J.E. Steger, Hot Springs, is secretary-treasurer.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 10, 1997
• After 18 years of responding to emergencies, Al Pieper has turned in his pager. Pieper, 66, recently retired from his voluntary post as a Yankton County Emergency Medical Technician.
• Mount Marty point guard Mac Rops was named the most valuable player of the South Dakota-Iowa Conference in men’s basketball. Rops, who averaged 20.8 points and 3.6 assists a game in SDIC play, helped the Lancers to a 9-7 league mark.
