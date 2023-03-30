The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of North Sioux City, community of Dakota Dunes, Union County, and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), is seeking community input on a multi-phased Interstate 29 Corridor Study, beginning with a visioning survey.

The study will examine the I-29 Corridor through the northwest portion of the Sioux City metro and aims to establish a long-term transportation plan that both modernizes the I-29 corridor while maintaining its versatility.

