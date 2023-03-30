The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of North Sioux City, community of Dakota Dunes, Union County, and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), is seeking community input on a multi-phased Interstate 29 Corridor Study, beginning with a visioning survey.
The study will examine the I-29 Corridor through the northwest portion of the Sioux City metro and aims to establish a long-term transportation plan that both modernizes the I-29 corridor while maintaining its versatility.
“We need public input to help craft the corridor vision and to shape the study process to efficiently provide a safe and effective transportation system,” said Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, SDDOT.
The goal of the visioning survey is to gather input to help shape a cohesive plan and the vision for the I-29 Corridor. Visit https://i29corridorsd.com/ to take the survey by Monday, May 1.
Public and stakeholder engagement will be a key part of each study phase. Details about public meetings, to be held in-person and virtually, will be shared later this spring on the forthcoming study website. The public will have an opportunity to submit written comments both at the meetings and online.
The study will be conducted in four phases. Public and stakeholder engagement will be a key part of each phase. The primary goal for the study is to determine a corridor vision that addresses aging infrastructure, as well as traffic and safety impacts as the I-29 Corridor continues to experience growth. The target is to complete the study in spring 2024, with the intent to program construction projects from 2030 to 2040 and beyond.
