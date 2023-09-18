Yankton High School’s “Evening with the Stars” vocal concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the YHS Main Theater.
The concert will feature the Acappella Choir, Concert Choir and Freshmen Concert Choir and senior soloists and special small groups.
The theme for the concerts is “The King, Queen and Aces” — all music will be Elvis, the band Queen and any number-one hits.
Tickets are available to purchase from any choir member or may be purchased at the door the night of the performance. Children 3 and under are free. Activity tickets are not accepted as this is a fundraiser for the YHS Choir Boosters and Students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.