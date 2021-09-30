• Josephine Traversie, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Bryan Vaughan, 22, Scotland, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Robert Peterson, 18, Mission Hill, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant.
• Cody Dossett, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a court hold.
• Shay Sorensen, 42, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear and breach of conditions.
• Cassandra Pewo, 37, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Cameo Williamson, 25, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
• Matthew Fritz-Chappell, 26, Springfield, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for second-degree escape.
