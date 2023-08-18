Yankton’s July Sales Tax Numbers Continue Positive Trend

The July sales tax numbers are in and Yankton continues its pattern of growth.
Total sales tax due for July was reported at $1,333,755, an 8.47% increase over last July.
Total sales tax calculated for the year so far is recorded as $7,747,746, a 6.25% increase over this time in 2022.
First and second penny sales tax combined for July showed general taxable sales for July at $62,251,146 with $1,246,201 general tax due, a 6.02% over July 2022. Total first and second penny taxable sales for 2023 so far are at $363,264,369 for the year with $7,273,126 in taxes due, a 7.9% increase over this time last year.
Also, Yankton’s BBB (bed, board and booze) sales tax reported $8,755,309 in taxable sales and $87,553 tax due for July, up 17.23% over July 2022. Total BBB taxable sales for the year are at $47,461,945 with $474,620 due, up 9.93% from 2022.
Meanwhile, Vermillion saw its total taxes due for the year so far at $7,747,746, up 6.25% from 2022.
