100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 12, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 12, 1947
• Valient controls in a new Oldsmobile 66 club sedan will enable its occupant and new owner, Thomas C. Brokenrope, to drive as efficiently as anyone despite extensive disabilities suffered in war service. This was the first such automobile to be delivered in the Yankton territory. The accelerator and brake pedal in this car have been moved to the far left side to be operated by the driver’s left foot, instead of his right which is disabled, and hydro-matic transmission eliminates the necessity for shifting gears.
• The “back to the saddle” movement for sport and entertainment gained momentum here last night when the Yankton Saddle Club gathered for a dinner and meeting in the banquet room of the Hotel Charles Gurney. The horsemen are eagerly looking forward to the first trail ride which will be held at the Charwil farm southwest of town as soon as weather conditions permit.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 12, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 12, 1997
• All addresses in the 57078 Zip Code have been presented to the Yankton Post Office as Yankton County continues its rural addressing efforts. At their meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County commissioners learned the rural addressing project is nearing completion.
• A task force to implement “The Banquet” in the Yankton area will meet at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at the Sacred Heart Rectory. Plans to initiate the serving of a meal for those who are in need of food and friendship on a regular basis for Yankton area residents are well underway.
