USD Graduates Now Part of UNC-Duke Basketball Rivalry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — During last weekend’s NCAA men’s basketball “Final Four” semifinal game, Frank Leibfarth and Janelle Bludorn were feeling really blue.
The spouses graduated from the University of South Dakota before their academic careers took them to the state of North Carolina. The former red-clad USD students were now awash in a sea of blue apparent during the month-long tournament dubbed “March Madness.”
Leibfarth, a Yankton native, works as an assistant professor of chemistry and a researcher at the University of North Carolina and has been a longtime fan of the blue-clad Tar Heels. Bludorn worked in the UNC physician assistant program until last fall, when she joined Duke University — home of the neighboring rival Blue Devils — as an assistant professor in the medical field.
When UNC and Duke met in Saturday’s semifinals for the first time ever in the national men’s basketball tournament — well, what was a couple to do?
Watch the game, of course. And after UNC’s intense 81-77 victory, they hit the streets in their Chapel Hill hometown to join the massive celebration and sea of humanity.
“We did go down to Franklin Street — or ‘rush Franklin Street’ as the college kids call it — after the UNC-Duke Final Four game. It was me, Frank and our 2-year-old son, Lawrence,” Bludorn said.
“This is a tradition in Chapel Hill when UNC wins a major game or beats Duke, and it is an experience in and of itself. Basically, the main road through downtown Chapel Hill shuts down, and it’s shoulder-to-shoulder people of all ages and walks of life celebrating — sometimes even with fireworks and burning sofas in the street.”
It marked the second time the couple rushed Franklin Street, as they did so after UNC won the 2017 national championship.
The couple were traveling out of the country last week and weren’t on either campus in the days leading up to the Final Four. However, they noted the state’s passion for its college basketball teams.
“(It’s) not really about the atmospheres on the campuses this (past) week, but there is something really cool about how much pride North Carolinians all around the state have for UNC,” Leibfarth said.
With her vantage point, Bludorn has seen the excitement of both the UNC and Duke basketball fans throughout the season. The passion ratcheted up even more when the two teams met last Saturday in the Final Four.
“We live in Chapel Hill, which is where UNC is, but also where many faculty from both schools live,” she said. “There (was) a bit of excited tension leading up to (last) weekend’s game.”
Bludorn manages to make a statement supporting her new university. Leibfarth delivered the UNC commencement address last year, and Bludorn and little Lawrence were in attendance supporting him. However, she jokingly noted her clothing included a shade of Duke blue.
Bludorn and Leibfarth believed the Final Four semifinal game didn’t disappoint fans of either team, or the entire nation, for that matter. The loss ended the career of Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who announced he was retiring at the end of this season.
“We knew that the Final Four game would be a close one, but I think that it surpassed our expectations in terms of excitement and neck-and-neck matchup,” Bludorn said. “To Frank and (me), the game had the classic Duke motion and finesse and the classic Carolina scrappiness and speed. And for the historic context, it’s pretty wild that ‘Coach K’s’ first and last losses both came to UNC.”
Bludorn considers herself and Leibfarth blessed to enjoy such opportunities at neighboring universities.
“I was actually at UNC for about five years as a professor in the UNC Physician Assistant (PA) Program before joining the faculty at Duke in September 2021,” she said. “Both are really truly amazing institutions, but Duke just offered opportunities in my field that were hard to say ‘no’ to, thus the career move.”
The couple watched Saturday’s game together. Leibfarth was traveling Monday and Bludorn was at home in Chapel Hill, but they intended to watch the championship game with the University of Kansas at their respective locations for a shared experience.
“March Madness” actually ended in April, concluding a tournament filled with early bracket-busting upsets. This year’s tournament didn’t disappoint, Bludorn said, even if Duke saw its dreams end at the hands of the rival Tar Heels.
“Even though who I’m rooting for may be a bit more complicated this year, I really just love good basketball,” she said.
“And UNC versus Duke in the Final Four, in what (was) Coach K’s last game ever, and the dawn of the Hubert Davis era at Carolina? Yeah, that’s good basketball.”
