During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to deliberate on wastewater rate hikes to help pay for upgrades to the aging facility.
The board will also discuss a plat review, a funding request from Riverboat Days, city-owned land along Broadway Avenue and BID (Business Improvement District) Board No. 1 recommendations for funding requests from the Yankton Youth Soccer Association and the National Field Archery Association.
The commission will also take time to recognize Mike Healy for his contributions to the city and introduce Yankton’s new fire chief, Tim Linke.
Prior to the regular commission meeting, the board will hold a work session to discuss setting up a fund to help with future maintenance of the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
The Yankton City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at RTEC for the work session and the regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
