PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.

The committee will review rules proposed by:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.