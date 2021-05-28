Arts South Dakota, the South Dakota Arts Council, and Northern State University are taking the 22nd annual Arts Education Institute (AEI), third annual Band Director Institute (BDI) and inaugural Choral Director Institute ONLINE again this year.
The Arts Education Institute (AEI) offers professional development in arts and learning for all teachers and administrators Pre-K through grade 12. AEI offers an educational and fun-filled week of learning to infuse the arts into classrooms and curriculum development. This year ONLINE art, choral & music workshops offer opportunities for all Pre-K through grade 12 educators.
The Band Director Institute (BDI) is an intensive program designed to expose music teachers to the best in current and standard literature in addition to teaching methods and materials. The ONLINE institute will include new band literature sessions, master classes and clinic sessions that focus on a wide variety of teaching subjects for band directors. The headline clinician will be Kevin Day.
The Choral Director Institute (CDI) is an extensive and focused program designed to introduce choral music educators to the best in current and standard literature in addition to teaching methods and materials. The ONLINE institute will include new choral literature sessions, master classes and clinic sessions that focus on a wide variety of teaching subjects for choir directors. The headline clinician will be Dr. Lee Nelson.
AEI/BDI/CDI offers educators an affordable, high quality professional development experience that is relevant and directly applicable to the classroom, as well as inspirational and fun. A lot of information, ideas and interaction are packed into the week and allows for a creative break for teachers.
Educators don’t want to miss these exciting professional development opportunities. Graduate & renewal CEU credits are available. More information and registration can be found at ArtsSouthDakota.org.
