South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,843. South Dakota has recorded 38 COVID fatalities so far this month.
For Union County, it was the 52nd COVID death overall and third this month.
The DOH posted 81 new infections Tuesday, with active cases falling to 3,355 (-299). It marked the 30th consecutive reporting day, dating back to Jan. 25, that active cases have declined in South Dakota.
Yankton County saw two new cases and six new recoveries, with active cases dropping to 83.
Other statistics from Tuesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 120 (-2); new hospitalizations: 19;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 6.5% (-.7%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (10) — Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +1; Hutchinson County, +1; Union County, +3; Yankton County, +2;
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
Meanwhile, the weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Corrections showed no active COVID cases at either Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield or the Yankton Community work Center. Also, the Bureau of Prisons website posted no active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
