100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 19, 1923
• The tarantula caught at the Nelson-Anderson store a few days ago gave up the battle for life in this northern clime and died yesterday. The creature will be preserved and placed in the public library with other curiosities now attracting the attention of patrons of the institution.
• A French 75 and its caisson lumbered down the streets of Yankton last night — not that there’s a war on, but just as a part of the drill of Battery E, 147th Field Artillery. The squads not used in the mounted drill rehearsed the gentle art of inducing a pup tent to stand erect under unfavorable weather conditions.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 19, 1948
• Yankton’s annual municipal election was coming to a lively finish today, with prospects for an above-average vote good if the weather remains fair, according to the general opinion. Only one office is to be filled here, that of a member of the board of city commissioners. The five year term of T. D. Bowman, commissioner of fire and police, expires this year, and he is seeking re-election. Opposing him is Charles H. Gurney, business man and hotel owner.
• Out at the airport yesterday there was a couple of excited youngsters anticipating an airplane ride. They were Judy and Jackie Arnold, children of Mr. and Mrs. Lorne Arnold. Both little folks had birthdays recently and the plane hop was a special birthday treat.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 19, 1973
• The Yankton County Territorial Museum will officially open for the summer season Memorial Day, May 28, with Wilbur Foss, Harold Tischer and Jarold Holman in charge of opening events. Plans to publicize the location, activities and to increase the effectiveness of the museum were discussed when the Yankton County Historical Society board of directors and officers met April 9.
• The Yankton Middle School and the YHS Freshmen pulled out three victories over Vermillion in a track dual yesterday afternoon. Yankton’s seventh grade squad tipped the Redbirds, 56-40, while the Buck eighth graders took first place in every event to win by a commanding 87-18 margin.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 19, 1998
• No paper
