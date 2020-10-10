South Dakota added nine more deaths, including one in Clay County, in Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Department of Health.
The state also saw 732 more infections, the second straight day the daily case total was above 700. Several area counties reported double-digit increases in infections.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Friday saw its first-ever day of more than 1,000 new positive tests. The results were not posted until Saturday afternoon due to technical problems with the state’s online portal.
South Dakota’s death toll rose to 286, which includes 38 in the last four days. Other deaths were reported Saturday in Pennington (2), Lincoln (2), Davison, Fall River, Moody and Spink counties. The state has already recorded 63 COVID-related deaths in October, making it the deadliest month during the pandemic.
The death in Clay County was its eighth overall. The county also reported 15 new positive tests Saturday. It was the third time in four days the county had reached double figures in new cases.
Yankton County also saw another big rise with 10 new infections, the second straight day of double-digit increases.
Also showing big increases Saturday were Turner (17 new cases), Union (13) and Bon Homme (11) counties.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties for Saturday:
• Bon Homme County — 11 new cases (151 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 4 new recoveries (88), 0 new deaths (1), 62 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (255), 1 new hospitalization (49), 7 new recoveries (171), 0 new deaths (0), 84 active cases;
• Clay County — 15 new cases (634), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 4 new recoveries (552), 1 new death (8), 74 active cases;
• Douglas County — 6 new cases (125), 1 new hospitalization (21), 2 new recoveries (76), 0 new deaths (1), 48 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (152), 0 new hospitalizations (13), 3 new recoveries (93), 0 new deaths (2), 57 active cases;
• Turner County — 17 new cases (276), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 5 new recoveries (184), 0 new deaths (7), 85 active cases;
• Union County — 13 new cases (539), 0 new hospitalizations (35), 6 new recoveries (414), 0 new deaths (10), 115 active cases;
• Yankton County — 10 new cases (527), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 6 new recoveries (402), 0 new deaths (5), 120 active cases.
In Nebraska, Knox County recorded nine new cases (219 total) on Friday, with Dixon County seeing six new infections (134) and Cedar County adding four new cases (111).
On Saturday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 24 active cases (20 students, 4 staff), up three from Friday. Total quarantines rose to 126 (+3), including 11 on campus (+2).
Other South Dakota statistics for Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 27,947 (+732);
• Active Cases — 5,533 (+345);
• Recoveries — 22,128 (+88);
- Hospitalizations — 1,829 ever hospitalized (+47); 267 currently hospitalized (no change);
- Testing — 328,306 total tests (+6,180); 216,485 individuals tested (+2,332).
In Nebraska, the DHHS recorded 1,085 new infections. There were also five new deaths, lifting the state’s toll to 519.
State statistics as of late Friday were:
• Total Cases — 51,144 (+1.085);
• Active Cases — 14,534 (+445);
• Recoveries — 36,091 (+635);
• Hospitalizations — 2,199 ever hospitalized (+18); 299 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 715,692 total tests (+19,440); 504,746 individuals tested (+9,966).
