Staying Out Of Reach

Dramatic precipitation on the western edge of the Missouri River basin isn’t going to mean a substantially higher runoff forecast farther downstream.
This was the main message of Thursday’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Missouri River Basin Water Management Division update webinar.
John Remus, chief of the USACE’s Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said that, in spite of major flooding around Yellowstone National Park and increased rainfall in North Dakota, operations are still being conducted for a low-runoff season.
“Even with the recent flooding on the Yellowstone River, the 2022 upper basin runoff forecast remains below average,” he said. “We are anticipating continuing our water conservation measures through 2022 and probably longer.”
He said these measures include reduced flow support for navigation and minimal winter releases.
Ryan Larsen with the USACE said that the flooding has led to a slight adjustment in the forecast.
“The 2022 calendar-year forecast … was slightly increased to 20.0 million acre-feet (MAF), or 78% of average for the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa,” he said.
According to the USACE’s website, this is an upward adjustment of 1.7 MAF from the June forecast.
Larsen said, if this forecast holds, it would be the 35th driest in the historical record.
“The heavy rainstorm over the Yellowstone River coincided with melting of the mountain snowpack, which resulted in flooding along the Yellowstone River,” he said. “This water was stored in the mainstem system and did not require increases to Gavins Point releases.
“Despite near-average runoff in the upper basin during June, the remaining months in the calendar year are forecast to be below average as drought conditions persist across the lower portion of the basin and the climate outlooks do not show strong indications for above-normal precipitation.”
However, in spite of the lack of heavy moisture in the Yankton region, there is one area of concern, as noted by National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Low.
“Flooding continues in the lower reach of the James River as the earlier spring runoff slowly continues to make its way southward,” he said. “The flooding we’re seeing in the James is from snowmelt and rainfall that occurred weeks ago. Flooding is ongoing from Columbia, South Dakota, down through Mitchell, and flooding along the James River will continue through at least mid-August in at least a couple of locations.”
The USACE reports that the stretch between Gavins Point and Sioux City saw a June runoff that was 136% of average, one of only two measured sections to be above-average on the mainstem.
Low said that risks of flooding remains minimal along the Missouri River itself.
“There does remain a chance for the mainstem Missouri below Kansas City to maybe hit with minor (flooding) here or there, but really we’re talking tributary flooding for the next three months,” he said. “I’m not too concerned about the mainstem. … Flood risks for the summer of 2022 continues to be very much reduced due to the ongoing drought.”
The webinar highlighted drought conditions which, while improving in some parts of the Dakotas, remain persistent in southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
“Places that are in drought already aren’t necessarily going to get much better,” NOAA climatologist Doug Kluck said.
Forecasts for the region show above-average temperatures with chances for average to below-average precipitation over the next three months.
