United Way of Greater Yankton’s The Clothing Closet will hold its Spring Donation Drive to support its mission of offering community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified and welcoming space.
Donations of clean, gently used spring/summer clothing, shoes or bedding will be accepted, but household goods, toys or undergarments WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
The distribution event is set for Thursday, April 21, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Clothing Closet, 203 E Third Street, Yankton.
The Clothing Closet is open to families in need of clothing. Hours are 2-6 p.m. by appointment only each Monday afternoon. Vouchers from outside agencies are no longer needed for families to participate, however an initial application process will be conducted asking family demographics and overall need. Family information will also be used to track use of the program.
For more information about The Clothing Closet, how to donate or how to volunteer, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org or 605-665-6766.
