The Yankton School Board is set to meet at the Yankton High School Theater on Monday at 5 p.m. and again for a special meeting Thursday, also at 5 p.m.
At its regular meeting Monday, the board will issue a certificate of election and swear in board member Frani Kieffer and discuss finances and bills for June.
Thursday’s special meeting will be a discussion of the Yankton School District’s return to school for the 2020 school year.
The public is invited to attend both meetings. Social distancing in the theatre and wearing masks are strongly encouraged.
Both meetings will be livestreamed. To view either meeting via live stream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.