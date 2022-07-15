The City of Yankton will begin cold asphalt milling on Wednesday, July 20, on the following streets:
• Burleigh Street — Fifth Street to railroad tracks;
• Valley Road — Burleigh to 21st Street;
• 31st Street — Broadway Avenue to Douglas Avenue.
City crews will begin milling operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. Streets need to be cleared of all vehicles, trailers, campers, etc.
Residents are asked to have your vehicles off the street, out of garages and away from the project area before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted on the routes.
This phase of the project is expected to take 2-3 days to complete.
There is no cost to the property owners for this project. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
