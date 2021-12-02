A longtime fixture of the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department is set to step down.
Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach announced Wednesday evening on his Facebook page that he will be retiring as chief effective Jan. 14, 2022.
Kurtenbach has spent over 40 years in public safety and served the YFD for 16 years. He has also served in Pierre and Bridgewater.
