Yankton County reported 30 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The state reported 509 new cases and no new deaths. The state death toll remained at 1,110.
Yankton County saw a huge surge of cases Friday due to an outbreak at the Yankton Community Work Center. According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, the work center reported 133 active cases Monday (126 inmates, seven staff), down from 172 active cases Friday.
Also, Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield showed just two active cases Monday, both inmates.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,404 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 0 new recoveries (1,260), 0 new deaths (20), 124 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 9 new cases (969), 0 new hospitalizations (105, amended downward by one from Sunday), 6 new recoveries 0 new deaths (6), 267 active cases;
• Clay County — 12 new cases (1,441), 0 new hospitalizations (34), 2 new recoveries (1,178), 0 new deaths (11), 252 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (318), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 0 new recoveries (247), 0 new deaths (5), 66 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (619), 0 new hospitalizations (56), 1 new recovery (446), 0 new deaths (13), 160 active cases;
• Turner County — 5 new cases (848), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 1 new recovery (676), 0 new deaths (46), 126 active cases;
• Union County — 23 new cases (1,338), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 1 new recovery (1,069), 0 new deaths (25), 244 active cases;
• Yankton County — 30 new cases (2,083), 2 new hospitalizations (94), 3 new recoveries (1,408), 0 new deaths (15), 660 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday recorded four new cases in Cedar County (426 overall) and two new infections in both Knox (480) and Dixon (423) counties.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational facilities Monday, there were 416 new cases reported among grade K-12 schools last week (Nov. 29-Dec. 5), a drop from 564 the previous week. Overall, K-12 schools have reported 8,106 total cases (5,958 students, 2,148 staff), with 7,262 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 102 cases were reported last week, down from 141 the previous week. In total, there have been 2,982 cases (2,604 students, 378 staff), with 2,776 recoveries.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 86,500 (+509: 447 confirmed, 62 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,814 (+382);
• Recoveries — 68,575 (+126);
• Hospitalizations — 4,872 ever hospitalized (+37); 503 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 2,945 new tests processed; 1,200 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 10 new deaths Sunday to lift its state toll to 1,205. There were 1,266 new infections also reported.
State statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 139,835 (+1,266);
• Recoveries — 71,188 (+1,348);
• Hospitalizations — 4,562 ever hospitalized (+15); 768 currently hospitalized (+13);
• Testing — 8,473 new tests processed; 3,366 new individuals tested.
