PIERRE — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Awards, which recognize the achievements of businesses, individuals with disabilities, and other South Dakota citizens for their contributions to the employment of people with disabilities. The deadline for nominations is Monday, May 2, 2022.
Nominations are sought for the following awards:
• Distinguished Service
• Outstanding Individual with a Disability
• Outstanding Employee with a Disability
• Outstanding Employer of the Year (three categories for small, large, and public entities)
• Outstanding Transition Services
Gov. Kristi Noem will recognize the award winners during a ceremony at the Capitol this fall.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://dhs.sd.gov/rehabservices/govawards.aspx. Those requiring assistance completing nomination forms can contact the Board of Vocational Rehabilitation (BVR) by calling 605-494-3613 or emailing cwagoner@bhssc.org.
The Governor’s Awards are sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Human Services, the BVR, the Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the Statewide Independent Living Council.
