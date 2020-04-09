CHANCELLOR — A 56-year-old man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Chancellor.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.
According to a Department of Public Safety press release, a 2004 Dodge Durango was northbound on 461st Ave. about six miles south of Chancellor when the vehicle went off the roadway, into the ditch and rolled at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
