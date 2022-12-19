SD Rep. Speaks To Yankton Residents About Abortion Petition
South Dakota State Rep. Jon Hansen (R-District 25) spoke to local residents at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church parish hall Saturday about a petition to put a proposed amendment on the 2024 ballot that would legalize abortion in South Dakota.

“This measure is the most extreme abortion amendment that I can possibly imagine,” said Hansen, who lives in Dell Rapids but spent part of his childhood living in Yankton.

