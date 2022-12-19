SD Rep. Speaks To Yankton Residents About Abortion Petition

South Dakota State Rep. Jon Hansen (R-District 25) spoke to local residents at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church parish hall Saturday about a petition to put a proposed amendment on the 2024 ballot that would legalize abortion in South Dakota.
“This measure is the most extreme abortion amendment that I can possibly imagine,” said Hansen, who lives in Dell Rapids but spent part of his childhood living in Yankton.
Hansen claims the measure would make abortion legal in South Dakota up to the point of birth.
In the first trimester, the petition states that the state “may not regulate a pregnant woman’s abortion decision and its effectuation, which must be left to the judgment of a pregnant woman.”
“It’s a total prohibition on any regulation whatsoever on abortion,” he told the audience. “That’s way more extreme than anything we’ve ever lived under in South Dakota.”
In the second trimester, the amendment states that “the State may regulate the pregnant woman’s abortion decision and its effectuation only in ways that are reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.”
Hansen told the audience he believed the bill was written in the manner it was because of a movement in the industry towards chemical abortions, or prescribing pills, to abort the baby.
“They just want unfettered ability to be able to push these pills out online (or by) virtual appointment,” Hansen said.
After the end of the second trimester, the petition states that “the State may regulate or prohibit abortion, except when abortion is necessary, in the medical judgment of the woman’s physician, to preserve the life or health of the pregnant woman.”
Hansen did not like the wording of this part of the law because the term “health” cannot be defined by the government.
“In the second trimester, there’s an explicit provision for the physical health,” he said. “This doesn’t say physical health in the third trimester. This says ‘life or health the pregnant woman.’ This can mean mental health. When we talk about mental health, it can mean anything from anxiety, depression, suicide ideation — things that, sadly, in some instances, are not uncommon (during pregnancy). Then who gets to decide whether the mother has a mental health situation necessary to need abortion? The medical judgment of the women’s physician, who is most likely, in this case, a Planned Parenthood abortion doctor.”
Another thing that bothers Hansen about the writing of the amendment is the vagueness of some of the terms.
“Constitutional language should be very specific and defined so that people know what they’re living under,” he said. “When you write vague constitutional amendments and try to put them in the Constitution, I think that’s a bad thing for the state.”
Hansen called the proposed amendment “radical and something that needs to be stopped in South Dakota.”
“This is part of a national movement,” he said. “What (some people) want to present is to codify Roe v. Wade, but the reality is that this is far more extreme than even Roe v. Wade itself.”
Additionally, Hansen sees the law as “too extreme” for someone that might identify as pro-choice.
“If you’re somewhat pro-choice, I would still encourage you to look at this language because it is far too extreme. Even for most people who identify as pro-choice, when you talk about abortion up to the point of birth, most people are not for that.”
The petition will be able to circulate until Nov. 7, 2023. It needs 35,000 signatures to be put on the ballot.
