• A report was received at 8:42 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 9:05 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:10 a.m. Saturday of an accident on 9th St.
• A report was received at 10:51 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:12 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on 23rd St.
• A report was received at 9 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 12:55 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:03 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle-versus-pole accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday of a non-injury accident on 15th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:36 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:14 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:07 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on Highway 52.
