SD Cities Take New Approach To Addressing Homelessness
A group of volunteers helps serve breakfast at the Banquet in downtown Sioux Falls. The Banquet serves as many as 200,000 meals annually to those in need at its two facilities.

 Stu Whitney/South Dakota News Watch

A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement.

The effort is an acknowledgment among public officials in Rapid City and Sioux Falls that the origins of homelessness and drug addiction are complex and often melded with mental health issues, and that getting to the root of the problem could have more lasting impact than merely providing meals or temporary shelter.

