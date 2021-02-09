VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will offer free, rapid COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff in the Muenster University Center room 212 Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. starting Feb. 8.
The BinaxNOW rapid antigen test, paid for by the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), will provide results within 15 minutes. Students, faculty and staff will self-collect nasal swab samples in the presence of a technician who will interpret the results and consult as needed.
“We are so excited to offer rapid COVID-19 tests on campus,” said Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team. “It is convenient and quick, and it will help our community make informed decisions to better #ProtectThePack.”
This test is recommended by the DOH as suitable for testing individuals in the USD community. Those who test positive will be referred to their health care provider for further evaluation. Those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 this school year do not need to be re-tested unless they are showing symptoms or receive direction from their health care provider to get tested.
“Getting tested and isolating if necessary are important actions we all can take to protect our communities,” said O’Kelley.
