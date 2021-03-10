One person had to be airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls following a brush fire in Yankton County Tuesday afternoon.
Yankton County Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt told WNAX that crews were called to a brush pile fire north of Lesterville late Tuesday afternoon. One person was caught in the fire as it spread and that the individuals’ legs were burned.
The person was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls.
No other details were available.
